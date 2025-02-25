A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,036,664, and 31 are calls, amounting to $2,227,025.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3850.0 to $7900.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 37.21, with a total volume reaching 816.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $3850.0 to $7900.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $286.9 $264.2 $275.18 $4900.00 $550.3K 51 20 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $866.4 $840.6 $848.4 $4500.00 $424.2K 4 5 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $280.0 $262.0 $262.0 $4250.00 $262.0K 5 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $428.8 $421.0 $428.8 $5150.00 $128.6K 52 3 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $413.6 $391.8 $403.9 $4600.00 $80.7K 7 2

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 215,985, the price of BKNG is down -0.68% at $5014.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5677.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5248. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5540. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $6100. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5900.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

