A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $298,400 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $3,095,714.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3800.0 and $7500.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3800.0 to $7500.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $565.5 $555.3 $565.5 $4900.00 $791.7K 34 29 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $570.5 $559.0 $559.0 $4900.00 $279.5K 34 5 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $557.9 $547.9 $557.9 $4900.00 $278.9K 34 14 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $567.9 $547.9 $558.0 $4900.00 $223.2K 34 9 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1466.0 $1456.1 $1466.0 $3800.00 $146.6K 52 38

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 82,428, the price of BKNG is down -0.01% at $5214.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5221.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $4700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5155. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5600.

