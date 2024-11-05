A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,435, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $528,728.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3600.0 and $5750.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3600.0 to $5750.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1248.0 $1232.0 $1248.0 $3600.00 $124.8K 337 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1227.7 $1205.5 $1218.0 $3600.00 $121.8K 24 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $467.6 $442.6 $459.59 $4410.00 $91.9K 0 2 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $818.9 $800.0 $818.9 $4150.00 $81.8K 2 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $492.8 $488.6 $492.8 $4600.00 $49.2K 17 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,661, the price of BKNG is down by -0.14%, reaching $4770.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 107 days from now. What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4852.0.

