A Closer Look at Boeing's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 38 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $1,638,597, and 27 are calls, amounting to $1,624,291.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $390.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.3 $7.3 $160.00 $876.0K 6.3K 1.2K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.25 $7.3 $160.00 $365.0K 6.3K 1.7K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.1 $8.95 $8.98 $190.00 $134.8K 2.4K 162 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $78.3 $77.75 $78.33 $100.00 $117.4K 7 0 BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $216.65 $212.5 $214.84 $390.00 $107.4K 0 5

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 1,532,602, the BA's price is up by 2.08%, now at $176.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.4.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $185. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Boeing with a target price of $207.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

