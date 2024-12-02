A Closer Look at Bloom Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Bloom Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,864,079, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $399,502.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $37.0 for Bloom Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bloom Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bloom Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.7 $8.8 $30.00 $440.0K 1.7K 2.0K BE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.9 $8.9 $30.00 $413.0K 1.7K 489 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.1 $8.8 $8.8 $30.00 $311.5K 1.7K 1.0K BE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.7 $8.8 $30.00 $238.4K 1.7K 1.4K BE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $30.00 $106.8K 1.7K 1.1K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,387,947, the price of BE is down -0.51% at $27.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Bloom Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.3.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bloom Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

