A Closer Look at Bloom Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Bloom Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $1,397,342, and 3 are calls, amounting to $317,315.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $25.0 for Bloom Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bloom Energy options trades today is 1418.67 with a total volume of 36,133.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bloom Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $8.00 $540.4K 1.1K 9.5K BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.4 $8.00 $350.2K 1.1K 4.9K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.45 $25.00 $235.6K 5.1K 7.8K BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.55 $1.45 $1.45 $8.00 $206.1K 1.1K 2.4K BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.55 $1.5 $1.5 $8.00 $78.6K 1.1K 526

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

In light of the recent options history for Bloom Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bloom Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,979,365, the BE's price is up by 6.62%, now at $10.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bloom Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.333333333333334.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $11. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Bloom Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $9. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

