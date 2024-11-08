A Closer Look at Blackstone's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $416,405, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $768,583.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $185.0 for Blackstone, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 772.08 with a total volume of 1,075.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.95 $7.7 $9.0 $130.00 $360.0K 7 400 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.55 $7.95 $8.55 $170.00 $203.4K 1.6K 239 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $42.0 $42.0 $42.0 $140.00 $142.8K 958 34 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $51.85 $47.7 $49.9 $145.00 $74.8K 174 15 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $19.45 $18.85 $19.45 $185.00 $56.4K 0 29

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone With a trading volume of 1,086,978, the price of BX is up by 0.67%, reaching $177.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $151.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Blackstone with a target price of $155. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $149. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Blackstone with a target price of $134. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.