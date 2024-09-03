A Closer Look at Blackstone's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,620, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $348,553.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $175.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.0 $13.9 $16.0 $150.00 $96.0K 136 60 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.79 $1.42 $1.55 $147.00 $85.2K 9 550 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.0 $19.0 $21.0 $140.00 $52.5K 162 25 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $14.8 $12.7 $13.8 $125.00 $48.3K 1.2K 46 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.9 $3.75 $3.9 $130.00 $47.1K 1.3K 205

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Blackstone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Currently trading with a volume of 2,314,747, the BX's price is down by -2.96%, now at $138.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. Expert Opinions on Blackstone

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $146. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $134.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.