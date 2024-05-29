A Closer Look at Blackstone's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $831,193, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $137,900.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $125.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.11 $115.00 $373.5K 2.4K 2.3K BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.4 $1.4 $1.4 $125.00 $137.9K 5.4K 36 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $115.00 $121.5K 2.4K 2.5K BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.87 $115.00 $81.8K 2.4K 996 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.73 $115.00 $72.0K 2.4K 700

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Blackstone's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 939,051, with BX's price down by -3.32%, positioned at $117.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

