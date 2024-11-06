A Closer Look at BlackRock's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $298,011 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $433,330.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $1055.0 for BlackRock during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BlackRock stands at 58.7, with a total volume reaching 210.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BlackRock, situated within the strike price corridor from $800.0 to $1055.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BlackRock Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $50.6 $46.7 $47.7 $1000.00 $186.0K 37 39 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $279.8 $276.3 $276.88 $820.00 $110.7K 0 5 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $57.1 $56.5 $57.1 $1020.00 $68.5K 28 0 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $57.0 $53.0 $53.0 $980.00 $53.0K 202 20 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $96.0 $90.1 $90.1 $950.00 $45.0K 90 10

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BlackRock, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

BlackRock's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 587,223, the price of BLK is down by -0.23%, reaching $1012.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About BlackRock

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1044.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $914. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $1077. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1040. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1070. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



