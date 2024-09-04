A Closer Look at BlackRock's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BLK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for BlackRock. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $247,414, and 5 are calls, amounting to $266,384.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $1020.0 for BlackRock, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BlackRock's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BlackRock's significant trades, within a strike price range of $600.0 to $1020.0, over the past month.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.1 $33.1 $34.17 $730.00 $102.2K 11 140 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $295.0 $286.3 $290.0 $600.00 $87.0K 124 0 BLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.1 $32.0 $34.1 $730.00 $75.0K 11 194 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.4 $45.1 $46.66 $1020.00 $65.5K 2 78 BLK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $22.0 $17.7 $17.7 $900.00 $44.2K 152 25

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.646 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multiasset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Current Position of BlackRock Trading volume stands at 146,068, with BLK's price down by -0.62%, positioned at $880.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for BlackRock

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $961.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on BlackRock with a target price of $937. An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $985.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BlackRock options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

