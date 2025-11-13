A Closer Look at Ballast’s Move on a Company Powering the Oilfield’s Last Mile

Key Points

Sold 113,344 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure; estimated transaction value of approximately $3.54 million based on the average price for Q3 2025

Trade represented 1.62% of Ballast Asset Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 181,774 shares valued at $7.27 million

Solaris Energy Infrastructure remains Ballast’s third-largest holding, accounting for 3.3% of 13F AUM after the trade

Ballast Asset Management, LP disclosed the sale of 113,344 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI), an estimated $3.54 million trade (rounded from $3,544,869), in its November 4, 2025 SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, Ballast Asset Management, LP reduced its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 113,344 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value was $3.54 million, based on the period’s average price. Ballast ended the period with 181,774 shares valued at $7.27 million.

What else to know

Ballast’s sale brought its Solaris Energy Infrastructure stake to 3.32% of 13F assets under management, down from 4.34% in the prior quarter

Top holdings after the filing:

CLMB: $10.76 million (4.9% of AUM)

NRP: $7.97 million (3.6% of AUM)

SEI: $7.27 million (3.3% of AUM)

BELFB: $7.20 million (3.3% of AUM)

CVCO: $7.11 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of November 3, 2025, Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares were priced at $53.97, up 296.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 298.0 percentage points over the same period

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-03) $53.97 Market Capitalization $3.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $446.98 million Net Income (TTM) $22.56 million

Company Snapshot

Solaris Energy Infrastructure is a Houston-based provider of oil and gas equipment and services, with a focus on automation and logistics solutions for well completion sites. The company leverages proprietary technology, including all-electric equipment and software, to streamline operations for energy sector clients.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators, provides technician support, logistics services, and develops inventory management software.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure serves exploration and production companies and oilfield services providers in the United States.

The company generates revenue through equipment sales, service contracts, and storage operations at its facilities.

Foolish take

Ballast Asset Management trimmed its Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) position in Q3, locking in some gains after the stock more than doubled over the past year. The trim itself doesn’t alter the underlying trend: SEI is becoming increasingly important within one of the most operationally demanding corners of U.S. energy.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has carved out a role in the real heartbeat of the oilfield: well completions, where every hour of uptime and every avoided delay carries a direct financial impact. SEI replaces the diesel engines, fuel trucks, and manual coordination that once crowded a site with all-electric equipment and automated controls that manage inventory and logistics in real-time. Solaris Energy Infrastructure offers the kind of practical innovation operators adopt because it lowers fuel costs, cuts labor needs, and reduces the number of things that can go wrong during a job.

The part where SEI’s niche proves valuable is that once teams build their workflow around SEI’s equipment and software, it quickly becomes part of how they run completions. SEI’s operations still depend on drilling activity, however more importantly, its push into mobile and distributed power creates a second path for growth that isn’t limited to rig counts.

For investors, the takeaway here is straightforward. Solaris Energy Infrastructure is modernizing how the energy industry operates day-to-day, and if it continues to scale its electrified platform, it is positioned to become a a core part of how U.S energy runs in the years ahead.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings to the SEC.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that must be reported in regulatory filings, such as the 13F.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark index or peer group over a specific period.

Exploration and production companies: Firms involved in searching for, extracting, and producing oil and natural gas.

Oilfield services providers: Companies supplying equipment, technology, and support services to oil and gas producers.

Transloading: The process of transferring goods from one mode of transportation to another, often used in logistics.

Well completion sites: Locations where final steps are taken to prepare an oil or gas well for production.

Proprietary technology: Technology owned and controlled by a company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

All-electric equipment: Machinery powered entirely by electricity, reducing reliance on fossil fuels or hydraulic systems.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



