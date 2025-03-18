A Closer Look at Baidu's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $681,187, and 34 were calls, valued at $2,274,499.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $130.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 3755.04, with a total volume reaching 32,442.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.25 $4.85 $5.0 $100.00 $280.0K 9.1K 401 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.9 $8.8 $8.85 $110.00 $261.9K 3.6K 617 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.25 $8.05 $8.05 $120.00 $161.0K 2.1K 221 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.85 $7.7 $7.7 $120.00 $154.1K 2.1K 421 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.95 $17.0 $17.0 $115.00 $147.9K 727 87

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,583,110, the BIDU's price is up by 0.96%, now at $103.25. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. What The Experts Say On Baidu

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $117.5.

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

