A Closer Look at Baidu's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $552,467, and 9 were calls, valued at $418,680.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $115.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $85.00 $311.2K 495 753 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $110.00 $77.7K 1.8K 206 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.25 $80.00 $72.8K 19 225 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.65 $13.3 $14.05 $105.00 $70.2K 407 50 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.55 $5.45 $5.54 $90.00 $55.4K 4.5K 256

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Baidu's Current Market Status With a volume of 708,682, the price of BIDU is down -1.72% at $88.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days. Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $126.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $128. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

