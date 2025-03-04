A Closer Look at Axon Enterprise's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,600, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $653,259.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $600.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $323.6 $319.5 $322.54 $190.00 $128.6K 1 8 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $321.0 $317.9 $321.0 $190.00 $128.4K 1 4 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $140.8 $140.2 $140.2 $540.00 $70.1K 31 0 AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $43.0 $38.3 $40.4 $410.00 $60.6K 258 15 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $192.3 $191.0 $192.3 $360.00 $38.4K 3 2

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Axon Enterprise, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Axon Enterprise Currently trading with a volume of 311,145, the AXON's price is down by -3.07%, now at $509.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $680.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $625. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $600. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $725. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $726. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $725.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

