A Closer Look at Axon Enterprise's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Axon Enterprise. Our analysis of options history for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) revealed 78 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 51 were puts, with a value of $2,873,976, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,384,244.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $720.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Axon Enterprise stands at 176.14, with a total volume reaching 5,797.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Axon Enterprise, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $720.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.2 $22.6 $24.0 $600.00 $251.9K 210 0 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $37.0 $35.1 $35.8 $490.00 $164.6K 471 239 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $71.8 $68.8 $70.63 $540.00 $148.3K 338 97 AXON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $86.8 $83.7 $86.8 $560.00 $130.2K 504 26 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $24.8 $23.3 $24.2 $540.00 $121.0K 172 112

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 687,548, the price of AXON is down by -0.44%, reaching $497.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $683.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $700. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $625. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $725.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

