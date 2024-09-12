A Closer Look at Axon Enterprise's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,640, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $469,707.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $400.0 for Axon Enterprise during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Axon Enterprise's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Axon Enterprise's significant trades, within a strike price range of $290.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.2 $12.2 $12.8 $380.00 $128.0K 82 58 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.8 $18.9 $18.9 $390.00 $103.9K 1 57 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.0 $12.8 $12.8 $370.00 $91.0K 567 273 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $87.5 $83.8 $85.4 $350.00 $42.6K 101 5 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.1 $3.8 $3.8 $290.00 $36.1K 77 96

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now? With a volume of 386,945, the price of AXON is up 4.8% at $379.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $387.5.

An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $375. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.