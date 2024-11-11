A Closer Look at AstraZeneca's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for AstraZeneca. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $172,930, and 6 are calls, amounting to $551,032.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $85.0 for AstraZeneca, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AstraZeneca's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AstraZeneca's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.47 $1.37 $1.45 $66.00 $145.0K 11 1.1K AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.47 $1.37 $1.45 $66.00 $130.5K 11 1.0K AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $2.88 $2.66 $2.88 $64.00 $114.9K 402 400 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $2.14 $1.91 $2.14 $65.00 $64.2K 57 594 AZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.65 $21.25 $21.3 $85.00 $63.9K 11 30

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across a number of major therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

In light of the recent options history for AstraZeneca, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AstraZeneca Trading volume stands at 6,291,293, with AZN's price up by 0.41%, positioned at $64.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

