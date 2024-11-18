A Closer Look at ASML Holding's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $605,540, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,054,890.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $820.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 257.2, with a total volume reaching 582.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $560.0 to $820.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $41.3 $38.9 $41.3 $650.00 $185.8K 513 45 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $167.3 $166.5 $166.5 $820.00 $183.1K 209 11 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $84.0 $82.9 $83.4 $600.00 $108.4K 34 18 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $16.3 $15.4 $15.9 $660.00 $95.4K 319 61 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $167.3 $166.5 $166.5 $820.00 $83.2K 209 11

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding Currently trading with a volume of 418,824, the ASML's price is up by 0.34%, now at $660.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $815.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $815.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



