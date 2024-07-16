A Closer Look at ASML Holding's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 79 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $1,942,560, and 49 were calls, valued at $3,145,460.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $820.0 to $1460.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $820.0 to $1460.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $75.4 $73.9 $75.4 $1020.00 $331.7K 79 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $74.3 $70.0 $70.0 $1360.00 $315.0K 15 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.7 $9.2 $9.5 $1000.00 $190.0K 876 218 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $132.9 $131.5 $131.5 $990.00 $157.8K 15 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.4 $8.9 $9.4 $1000.00 $104.3K 876 478

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ASML Holding Currently trading with a volume of 817,381, the ASML's price is up by 0.46%, now at $1068.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1242.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1185. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.