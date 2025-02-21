A Closer Look at Arista Networks's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ANET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Arista Networks. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $85,918, and 8 calls, totaling $671,220.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $145.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 2795.0, with a total volume reaching 1,392.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.8 $20.6 $20.6 $100.00 $247.2K 2.4K 45 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.1 $20.3 $20.83 $100.00 $91.8K 2.4K 0 ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.7 $3.4 $3.61 $107.50 $85.9K 1.2K 240 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.11 $140.00 $80.9K 1.7K 738 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.25 $1.75 $2.12 $140.00 $78.2K 1.7K 369

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Arista Networks's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 736,643, the ANET's price is up by 0.53%, now at $103.94. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

