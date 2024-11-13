A Closer Look at American Airlines Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $300,470, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $5,476,089.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Airlines Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Airlines Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $22.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $15.00 $758.4K 288 2.9K AAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $15.00 $564.3K 3.0K 4.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.8 $3.65 $3.75 $15.00 $520.1K 3.0K 6.4K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $10.00 $455.0K 1.0K 700 AAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $15.00 $428.6K 3.0K 1.1K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Gr Trading volume stands at 24,693,509, with AAL's price up by 0.66%, positioned at $14.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.333333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on American Airlines Gr, maintaining a target price of $20. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

