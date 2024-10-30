A Closer Look at American Airlines Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Gr.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $237,428 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $183,126.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $13.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 29242.14, with a total volume reaching 3,684.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $13.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.09 $0.03 $0.05 $5.00 $125.0K 147.4K 0 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $2.79 $2.76 $2.76 $11.00 $62.3K 633 227 AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $10.00 $50.9K 3.9K 100 AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.22 $0.18 $0.22 $8.00 $44.0K 31.3K 2.0K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.32 $10.50 $41.5K 197 125

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Gr Currently trading with a volume of 13,752,710, the AAL's price is down by -1.3%, now at $13.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on American Airlines Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

