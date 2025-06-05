A Closer Look at Amazon.com's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 65 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $284,692, and 58 are calls, amounting to $5,638,601.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $250.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Amazon.com stands at 10993.46, with a total volume reaching 677,525.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Amazon.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/03/25 $37.75 $36.45 $37.15 $175.00 $876.7K 16 261 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $36.85 $35.6 $36.18 $175.00 $853.8K 449 260 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $6.35 $6.3 $6.3 $205.00 $327.6K 3.2K 1.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.1 $235.00 $237.2K 5.3K 62 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.3 $207.50 $215.8K 23.2K 4.4K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 32,393,757, with AMZN's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $209.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $244.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $248. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

