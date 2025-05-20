A Closer Look at Amazon.com's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $287,397, and 6 were calls, valued at $176,637.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $235.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Amazon.com stands at 4729.44, with a total volume reaching 2,827.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Amazon.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $235.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.6 $20.4 $20.45 $225.00 $204.5K 1.7K 101 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $36.5 $36.25 $36.38 $185.00 $36.3K 5.4K 11 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.9 $15.75 $15.83 $192.50 $34.7K 30 365 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $30.15 $29.7 $29.98 $235.00 $29.9K 666 10 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/23/25 $6.5 $6.35 $6.35 $200.00 $28.7K 11.5K 178

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com

With a trading volume of 2,720,648, the price of AMZN is down by -0.47%, reaching $205.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $242.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $233. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $288.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.