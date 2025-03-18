A Closer Look at Amazon.com's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 155 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 63 are puts, for a total amount of $5,718,226, and 92 are calls, for a total amount of $6,866,085.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $320.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $59.6 $59.3 $59.45 $135.00 $594.5K 141 200 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.05 $11.0 $11.05 $195.00 $531.0K 3.8K 2.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $200.00 $334.8K 16.2K 11.6K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $48.2 $47.8 $48.06 $240.00 $240.3K 2.6K 204 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $48.15 $47.8 $48.03 $240.00 $240.1K 2.6K 304

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Current Position of Amazon.com Trading volume stands at 27,010,251, with AMZN's price down by -1.23%, positioned at $193.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $203.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $203.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

