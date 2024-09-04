A Closer Look at Amazon.com's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $143,482, and 10 are calls, amounting to $729,772.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $205.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 10325.08 with a total volume of 4,902.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $34.1 $32.7 $33.4 $180.00 $167.0K 2.7K 50 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.0 $7.6 $205.00 $144.4K 1.6K 0 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.45 $12.45 $12.45 $180.00 $87.1K 28.1K 70 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $195.00 $70.0K 1.8K 100 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.81 $0.79 $0.81 $160.00 $66.8K 34.5K 1.2K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Amazon.com Currently trading with a volume of 4,884,543, the AMZN's price is down by -1.69%, now at $173.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $233.33333333333334.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $225. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $210. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

