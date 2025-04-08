A Closer Look at Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $2,313,864 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,326,013.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $82.5 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.45 $9.9 $10.1 $105.00 $353.5K 3.0K 600 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.15 $10.9 $11.0 $105.00 $330.0K 20.2K 480 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.7 $10.15 $10.3 $100.00 $309.0K 5.4K 0 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.55 $10.4 $10.4 $82.50 $252.7K 95 245 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $25.5 $24.5 $24.9 $110.00 $249.0K 2.6K 600

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 35,174,347, with BABA's price down by -5.65%, positioned at $99.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.