A Closer Look at Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 207 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 68 are puts, for a total amount of $8,424,461 and 139, calls, for a total amount of $10,863,396.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $290.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.15 $10.7 $11.15 $200.00 $556.9K 2.2K 1.6K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.87 $140.00 $243.8K 24.2K 9.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.1 $20.9 $21.05 $110.00 $157.8K 27.1K 297 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.05 $20.85 $21.0 $110.00 $157.5K 27.1K 297 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $44.5 $43.7 $44.5 $90.00 $155.7K 3 0

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 62,874,103, with BABA's price down by -9.86%, positioned at $129.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $125. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

