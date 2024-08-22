A Closer Look at Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $353,225, and 4 were calls, valued at $211,424.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $120.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $40.25 $37.65 $38.4 $120.00 $192.0K 51 0 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.33 $80.00 $83.2K 1.4K 255 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.4 $2.25 $2.32 $85.00 $78.5K 32.4K 381 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.09 $2.06 $2.06 $100.00 $73.7K 11.9K 3 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $0.52 $0.48 $0.48 $80.00 $43.2K 3.1K 84

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,602,563, the BABA's price is down by 0.0%, now at $83.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $116. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $118. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $108. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

