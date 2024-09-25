A Closer Look at Albemarle's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Albemarle. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,600, and 7 calls, totaling $777,082.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $120.0 for Albemarle over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 136.17 with a total volume of 325.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $46.9 $45.5 $46.89 $50.00 $351.6K 26 75 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.0 $38.8 $40.0 $50.00 $192.0K 99 49 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $39.0 $38.15 $39.0 $50.00 $105.3K 99 49 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.25 $26.0 $26.0 $80.00 $39.0K 359 15 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.9 $6.95 $120.00 $34.7K 298 50

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 780,023, with ALB's price down by -2.28%, positioned at $88.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.