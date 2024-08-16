A Closer Look at Akamai Techs's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AKAM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Akamai Techs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $160,115, and 5 are calls, amounting to $230,160.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $100.0 for Akamai Techs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Akamai Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Akamai Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Akamai Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $100.00 $82.6K 157 116 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $100.00 $71.1K 2.0K 225 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $100.00 $61.3K 2.0K 99 AKAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.4 $13.1 $13.2 $95.00 $40.9K 1 42 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.3 $10.0 $10.2 $100.00 $39.7K 157 306

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Where Is Akamai Techs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 503,228, the price of AKAM is down by -0.06%, reaching $100.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now. What The Experts Say On Akamai Techs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.6.

In a positive move, an analyst from Guggenheim has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $128. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Akamai Techs with a target price of $115. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Akamai Techs with a target price of $115. Showing optimism, an analyst from Craig-Hallum upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Akamai Techs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.