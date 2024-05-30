A Closer Look at Akamai Techs's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Akamai Techs.

Looking at options history for Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $267,640 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,090.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $95.0 for Akamai Techs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Akamai Techs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Akamai Techs's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Akamai Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.4 $10.0 $10.4 $90.00 $53.0K 1.3K 131 AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.6 $9.7 $95.00 $50.4K 1.2K 143 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $90.00 $46.8K 3.1K 287 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $95.00 $46.5K 1.2K 208 AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.7 $95.00 $45.5K 1.2K 256

About Akamai Techs

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Akamai Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Akamai Techs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,029,215, the price of AKAM is up 0.65% at $91.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Akamai Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.