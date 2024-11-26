A Closer Look at Airbnb's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $62,488, and 8 were calls, valued at $564,556.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.2 $24.05 $24.2 $140.00 $193.6K 564 80 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $140.00 $112.0K 4.2K 268 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.0 $11.0 $130.00 $88.0K 1.9K 119 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.15 $44.55 $44.55 $120.00 $44.5K 68 10 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.1 $7.1 $140.00 $35.5K 4.2K 164

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Sept. 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,899,097, with ABNB's price down by -0.95%, positioned at $139.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $141.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Phillip Securities downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $131.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

