A Closer Look at Airbnb's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $227,369, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $558,152.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $160.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1123.46 with a total volume of 5,067.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $8.9 $8.9 $145.00 $226.0K 882 776 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $140.00 $64.6K 188 822 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $5.4 $5.15 $5.4 $143.00 $54.0K 28 107 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $5.35 $4.9 $5.31 $146.00 $53.2K 70 144 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $5.4 $5.2 $5.25 $147.00 $40.6K 181 82

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Airbnb's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,380,131, the price of ABNB is up by 5.33%, reaching $148.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.33333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $144. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Airbnb with a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

