A Closer Look at Airbnb's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $634,102, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $104,640.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $160.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 2048.9, with a total volume reaching 2,697.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $120.00 $95.8K 2.3K 404 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.5 $29.5 $30.35 $160.00 $75.8K 1.5K 70 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.05 $11.9 $12.0 $130.00 $72.0K 3.7K 203 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.9 $140.00 $62.5K 4.8K 44 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.65 $29.65 $30.45 $160.00 $60.9K 1.5K 45

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Current Position of Airbnb Trading volume stands at 1,387,323, with ABNB's price down by -0.88%, positioned at $130.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

