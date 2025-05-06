A Closer Look at Affirm Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 14% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $728,428, and 17 were calls, valued at $888,814.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $38.0 and $65.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $38.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.65 $55.00 $128.1K 1.7K 79 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.7 $11.6 $11.7 $55.00 $125.1K 1.7K 509 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $2.73 $2.98 $60.00 $92.5K 2.0K 349 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.65 $55.00 $92.0K 1.7K 79 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $50.00 $85.0K 989 1.0K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 2,502,062, the AFRM's price is down by -2.51%, now at $50.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $56.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $67. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $50. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AFRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.