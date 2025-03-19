A Closer Look at Affirm Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $490,300 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $842,709.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $100.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $27.50 $120.4K 1.7K 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $16.9 $16.85 $16.9 $35.00 $103.0K 61 34 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.04 $1.0 $1.0 $57.50 $100.0K 1.0K 249 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $19.6 $19.35 $19.4 $27.50 $91.1K 90 56 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.57 $0.57 $0.57 $37.50 $89.2K 314 1.3K

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Affirm Holdings With a volume of 6,892,720, the price of AFRM is up 9.79% at $47.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $56. * In a positive move, an analyst from Compass Point has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $64.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.