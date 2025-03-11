A Closer Look at Affirm Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 30 are puts, totaling $2,837,673, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,138,810.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $105.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.2 $9.4 $45.00 $470.0K 360 511 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.3 $43.3 $43.3 $90.00 $433.0K 115 100 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.45 $3.45 $27.50 $241.5K 948 701 AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $9.0 $7.2 $8.07 $37.50 $221.1K 0 274 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.7 $5.45 $5.67 $37.50 $159.8K 630 282

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings With a trading volume of 5,773,666, the price of AFRM is up by 1.13%, reaching $46.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $87.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.