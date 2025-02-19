A Closer Look at Affirm Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $705,624, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,170,207.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $105.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.35 $11.25 $11.3 $65.00 $431.6K 2.4K 382 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.8 $16.75 $16.8 $67.50 $215.0K 386 19 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.3 $18.15 $18.15 $70.00 $179.6K 199 104 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.9 $27.3 $27.9 $60.00 $153.4K 1.5K 60 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.95 $70.00 $119.0K 571 0

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,362,713, the AFRM's price is down by -4.96%, now at $76.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.