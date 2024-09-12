A Closer Look at AES's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on AES (NYSE:AES), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AES often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for AES. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 5% bullish and 90% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,918, and 19 calls, totaling $636,651.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $19.0 for AES over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AES's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AES's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.0 to $19.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AES Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AES CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $57.9K 2.2K 2.1K AES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.7 $1.4 $1.45 $18.00 $40.9K 473 282 AES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $40.1K 2.2K 14.5K AES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $38.9K 2.2K 14.5K AES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $19.00 $38.3K 2.2K 14.5K

About AES

AES is a global power company that operates in 15 countries. Its generation portfolio as of year-end 2023 totals over 35 gigawatts, including renewable energy (53%), gas (27%), coal (18%), and oil (2%). AES has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to more than 2.5 million customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AES, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AES With a volume of 9,217,278, the price of AES is up 1.46% at $18.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What The Experts Say On AES

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.0.

An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AES, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

