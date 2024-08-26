A Closer Look at Advanced Micro Devices's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 59 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,483,747 and 45, calls, for a total amount of $2,093,229.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $230.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.25 $27.15 $27.25 $150.00 $667.6K 2.8K 1.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.89 $2.84 $2.89 $160.00 $132.6K 18.5K 3.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $150.00 $126.3K 14.9K 367 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $1.7 $1.67 $1.7 $165.00 $103.6K 8.0K 2.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $155.00 $81.8K 8.2K 4.5K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,619,319, the price of AMD is down by -0.63%, reaching $154.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $183.2.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $180. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $156. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $180. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.