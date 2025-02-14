A Closer Look at Adobe's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $124,518, and 9 are calls, amounting to $1,629,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $480.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Adobe stands at 725.7, with a total volume reaching 965.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Adobe, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $480.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $109.5 $106.1 $107.0 $450.00 $856.0K 1.3K 80 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.9 $16.85 $16.85 $480.00 $380.8K 1.1K 350 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.0 $480.00 $150.0K 1.1K 325 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.95 $29.3 $31.95 $420.00 $95.8K 1.1K 30 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $16.9 $16.85 $16.85 $480.00 $69.0K 1.1K 124

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a volume of 367,660, the price of ADBE is up 0.1% at $459.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days. Expert Opinions on Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $590.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $590.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

