A Closer Look at Adobe's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $554,302, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,315,215.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $630.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Adobe's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Adobe's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $630.0, over the past month.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.5 $3.25 $3.5 $492.50 $688.8K 2.0K 2.0K ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $51.65 $49.25 $49.25 $480.00 $364.4K 94 64 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $36.0 $31.8 $36.0 $450.00 $144.0K 255 40 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $39.45 $36.0 $36.0 $450.00 $144.0K 91 40 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $77.8 $76.9 $77.8 $450.00 $101.1K 126 15

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a volume of 698,884, the price of ADBE is down -0.81% at $481.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $610.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $610.

