A Closer Look at Abercrombie & Fitch's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,215,060, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $36,850.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $210.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abercrombie & Fitch options trades today is 658.62 with a total volume of 12,385.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abercrombie & Fitch's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.4 $10.2 $10.2 $75.00 $694.6K 535 681 ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.3 $70.00 $192.3K 1.1K 700 ANF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $88.1 $84.9 $86.5 $160.00 $129.7K 0 15 ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $138.8 $136.8 $138.53 $210.00 $41.5K 4 1 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $110.00 $36.8K 134 67

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 625,200, the price of ANF is down by -1.85%, reaching $71.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $126.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $98. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

