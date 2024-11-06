A Closer Look at Abercrombie & Fitch's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,854, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $256,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $145.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.2 $17.3 $17.93 $145.00 $35.8K 376 20 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.8 $14.8 $14.8 $140.00 $35.5K 2.0K 93 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.3 $14.7 $14.7 $140.00 $35.2K 2.0K 49 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.8 $14.4 $14.8 $140.00 $32.5K 2.0K 115 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.8 $14.7 $14.7 $140.00 $32.3K 2.0K 137

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 393,960, the ANF's price is down by -1.18%, now at $136.18. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.