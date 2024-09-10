A Closer Look at Abercrombie & Fitch's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Abercrombie & Fitch. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 13% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $59,840, and 13 are calls, amounting to $852,578.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $150.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $76.6 $73.6 $75.31 $55.00 $225.8K 95 30 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.3 $19.1 $19.3 $130.00 $193.0K 239 100 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.5 $5.0 $5.5 $140.00 $55.0K 619 400 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.2 $4.8 $5.1 $140.00 $51.4K 619 0 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.2 $4.8 $5.12 $140.00 $51.2K 619 300

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,030,869, the price of ANF is down by -3.28%, reaching $128.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $186.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $165. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $220. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $147. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $208. Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $190.

