A Closer Look at AbbVie's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $162,020, and 13 were calls, valued at $2,998,227.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $185.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AbbVie's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AbbVie's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AbbVie Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.3 $27.9 $27.9 $175.00 $666.8K 717 562 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.65 $26.2 $27.75 $175.00 $543.9K 717 259 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $25.25 $28.0 $175.00 $543.2K 717 882 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.4 $25.25 $28.0 $175.00 $327.1K 717 602 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $27.95 $28.0 $175.00 $285.6K 717 1.0K

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Having examined the options trading patterns of AbbVie, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AbbVie Currently trading with a volume of 1,123,986, the ABBV's price is up by 0.28%, now at $187.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AbbVie

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $199.2.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $200. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $190. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $210. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

