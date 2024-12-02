A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zebra Technologies, revealing an average target of $398.78, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.81% increase from the previous average price target of $356.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zebra Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $305.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $407.00 $347.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $425.00 $380.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $305.00 $290.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $383.00 $379.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $445.00 $390.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $415.00 $380.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $430.00 $394.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $379.00 $345.00

Discovering Zebra Technologies: A Closer Look

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Key Indicators: Zebra Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

