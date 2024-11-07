A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Palantir Technologies

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.67, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a 23.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Palantir Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Maintains Underperform $28.00 $28.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $47.00 $28.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $38.00 $35.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $30.00 $24.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $30.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $35.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Palantir Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Palantir Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palantir Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Financial Milestones: Palantir Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Palantir Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.98% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Palantir Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.